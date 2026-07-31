Renfe Offers Nearly 1.2 Million Seats for Spain’s Busy August Holiday Getaway

Renfe is increasing capacity across its network for one of Spain’s busiest holiday travel weekends, offering nearly 1.2 million seats between 30 July and 2 August to accommodate the annual August getaway.

The programme covers the operator’s high-speed, long-distance and regional services, including AVE, Avlo, Alvia, Euromed, Intercity, Avant and Media Distancia trains.

Across the full summer holiday period, from 30 June to 15 September, Renfe plans to offer more than 21.6 million seats throughout its network.

More Capacity on Spain’s Busiest Routes

Renfe has made more than 447,700 seats available on its commercial services for the first August travel weekend, around 4,000 more than during the same period last year.

The busiest travel day is expected to be Friday, 31 July, when more than 120,400 seats will be available.

Demand remains strongest on routes linking Madrid with Andalusia, Catalonia and the Valencian Community.

To meet summer demand, Renfe recently increased high-speed services between Madrid and Málaga by adding eight weekly trains and has also introduced additional low-cost Avlo services operating on selected weekdays through early September.

Regional Services Also Expanded

Renfe will provide more than 747,000 seats on Media Distancia regional services during the holiday period.

Meanwhile, Avant high-speed regional trains will offer more than 142,600 seats, representing a 7.7% increase compared with last year’s August holiday operation.

The operator said the additional capacity reflects continued growth in domestic leisure travel during the peak summer season.

New Pet-Friendly Travel Policy

The holiday operation is also the first major travel period since Renfe expanded its pet policy nationwide.

Passengers can now travel with dogs weighing up to 40 kilograms on all commercial and public service trains across the network, extending a programme previously limited to selected high-speed routes.

Up to two large dogs are permitted on each train in designated pet-friendly carriages. Passengers purchase a supplement alongside their own ticket, with the reservation system automatically assigning adjacent seats.

Renfe said the expanded policy makes it the only rail operator in Spain allowing dogs of up to 40 kilograms to travel throughout its entire network.