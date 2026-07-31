Rail Works Near Geldermalsen to Disrupt Dutch Train Services in August

Passengers travelling through the central Netherlands will face significant rail disruptions between 11 and 20 August as infrastructure manager ProRail carries out a series of maintenance and upgrade projects around Geldermalsen.

The works will affect several rail corridors south of Utrecht, with train services suspended on multiple routes and replacement bus services operating throughout the construction period.

NS is advising passengers to check journey planners before travelling, as service changes will vary across different phases of the project.

Multiple Routes Affected

No trains will operate between Geldermalsen and ‘s-Hertogenbosch for the duration of the works from 11 to 20 August.

Additional closures will affect the Geldermalsen–Tiel line between 11 and 14 August, as well as on 17 August.

During the weekend of 15 and 16 August, services between Geldermalsen and Houten Castellum will also be suspended, while fewer trains will run between Utrecht Centraal and Houten Castellum.

Replacement Buses and Diversions

NS will operate replacement buses on all affected sections, including services between Geldermalsen and Tiel, Geldermalsen and ‘s-Hertogenbosch, and Geldermalsen and Houten.

Express buses will also connect Utrecht Centraal with ‘s-Hertogenbosch Oost, where passengers can continue their journey by train. Another express bus will operate between Boxtel and Geldermalsen.

Travellers heading from Eindhoven, Tilburg or Breda towards Utrecht are advised to use an alternative rail route via Rotterdam Centraal.

Fifteen Infrastructure Projects Underway

The engineering programme combines 15 separate infrastructure projects, including track renewal, replacement of retaining walls and drainage improvements.

According to ProRail, carrying out the work simultaneously will improve long-term reliability while reducing the need for repeated closures in the future.

Passengers are encouraged to consult the latest journey information through the NS journey planner before departure, as travel advice may change during different phases of the engineering works.