JetBlue Introduces New Mint Menus Created with New York Restaurants Crown Shy and Birdee

JetBlue has refreshed its premium onboard dining programme with new Mint menus developed in collaboration with New York City restaurants Crown Shy and Birdee.

The new meals are available to view online immediately and will be served on select domestic and transatlantic Mint flights from 31 July 2026, continuing the airline’s strategy of partnering with acclaimed local restaurants to enhance its premium travel experience.

New York-Inspired Dining at 35,000 Feet

The menus were created with Kent Hospitality Group and feature dishes inspired by Crown Shy, the Michelin-starred Manhattan restaurant, and Birdee, the Brooklyn café and bakery known for its pastries and comfort food.

JetBlue said the partnership is designed to bring a distinctly New York culinary identity onboard while adapting restaurant-quality dishes for inflight service.

Breakfast options developed by Birdee include a strawberries and cream croissant, mochi waffle, a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich on a Parker House roll, and shakshuka with feta.

Updated Lunch and Dinner Selection

Passengers travelling later in the day will be able to choose from a range of new dishes inspired by Crown Shy’s contemporary American cuisine.

The menu includes citrus-marinated chicken, pork katsu with hot cherry glaze, razor clam chowder, sweet potato lasagnette and warm Parker House rolls served with olive labneh.

Dessert choices feature a chocolate tart with sabayon, strawberry olive oil shortcake and Birdee’s warm chocolate chip cookie.

JetBlue will also continue offering meal options suitable for passengers seeking vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free and nut-free selections.

More Restaurant Partnerships Planned

The airline said additional dining concepts from Red Hook Tavern and Hometown Bar-B-Que will join the Mint catering programme in early 2027.

The latest menu update forms part of JetBlue’s ongoing investment in its Mint premium cabin, which combines lie-flat seating, upgraded dining and personalised service on selected domestic and transatlantic routes.

Earlier this year, JetBlue received its second consecutive J.D. Power award for customer satisfaction among First and Business Class passengers.