Emirates Serves British Strawberry Menus on Dubai-UK Flights Through July
Emirates is celebrating the British summer with a seasonal strawberry menu available across all cabin classes on flights between Dubai […] Read the full story •
Emirates is celebrating the British summer with a seasonal strawberry menu available across all cabin classes on flights between Dubai […] Read the full story •
Korean Air achieved record Q2 2026 revenue of KRW 5.02 trillion, up 26% year-on-year, driven by strong cargo demand from […] Read the full story •
AL and Marriott Bonvoy have launched a comprehensive loyalty partnership with reciprocal elite status matching — JAL’s first collaboration with […] Read the full story •
ANA’s annual Hawaii music and culture festival returns November 24-25 in Honolulu, with pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii and violinist Fumiaki Miura […] Read the full story •
London Gatwick heads into its busiest summer yet with a record 63 airline partners, 230+…
Amsterdam Schiphol will take over PRM assistance services from Axxicom Airport Caddy in early 2028,…
Catania Fontanarossa Airport has returned to full operational status following significant flight disruptions caused by…
JetBlue has launched eight new nonstop routes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and revealed…
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have finished first among US carriers in on-time performance for…
ITA Airways has updated its onboard dining on intercontinental flights for the summer, introducing a…
Espacio Iberia is returning to Madrid for its fifth consecutive year, transforming the Official College…
easyJet’s Fearless Flyer programme has reached a landmark 15,000 participants since launching in 2012, with…
Eurowings has launched a new summer route between Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) and Kavala, a…
Updates and insights on global airlines, airport developments, aviation tech, and air travel trends shaping the industry.
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Hyatt has announced plans to bring the Grand Hyatt brand to Zimbabwe with the signing…
Hyatt has opened its fifth Regency hotel in London, with Hyatt Regency London Olympia taking…
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News from the hospitality sector, including hotel openings, luxury brands, guest experiences, and service innovations.
ANA’s annual Hawaii music and culture festival returns November 24-25 in Honolulu, with pianist Nobuyuki…
Wizz Air will launch three-weekly flights from Berlin Brandenburg to Vilnius from October 26, adding…
Summer vacation plans to the Turks and Caicos Islands? The U.S. State Department wants you…
JetBlue has launched eight new nonstop routes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and revealed…
Espacio Iberia is returning to Madrid for its fifth consecutive year, transforming the Official College…
Eurowings has launched a new summer route between Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) and Kavala, a…
London Stansted has reached a new milestone in its Italian network, now offering direct flights…
Emirates is significantly upgrading its India operations from October 25, introducing its flagship A380 to…
Radisson Hotel Group has opened a new property in Cannes, bringing its signature hospitality to…
Features on top travel destinations, tourism campaigns, market trends, and stories that shape global travel appeal.