LOT Polish Airlines Posts Record Passenger Numbers and Strong Profit for 2025

LOT Polish Airlines recorded one of its strongest financial performances in more than a decade during 2025, reporting record passenger traffic, solid profitability and major investments aimed at supporting future growth.

The Polish flag carrier generated PLN 10.22 billion in revenue, alongside an operating profit (EBIT) of PLN 422 million and a net profit of PLN 350 million, maintaining an operating margin of more than 4%.

Revenue increased by 2.9% compared with 2024 as the airline expanded its route network and prepared for a large-scale fleet modernisation programme.

Record 11.7 Million Passengers

LOT carried 11.7 million passengers during 2025, a 9.4% increase over the previous year and the highest annual total in the airline’s history.

July proved to be the busiest month on record, with nearly 1.19 million passengers travelling on the carrier’s network.

The airline continued to strengthen its position as a hub carrier for Central and Eastern Europe, offering connections between the region and destinations across Europe, North America and Asia.

Largest Fleet Renewal in Company History

One of the year’s most significant developments was LOT’s order for 40 Airbus A220 aircraft, with purchase options covering an additional 44 aircraft.

The first A220s are scheduled to enter service in 2027, eventually replacing the airline’s regional fleet and simplifying operations with a single aircraft family.

LOT also received the first of 13 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft during December 2025, with additional deliveries continuing throughout 2026.

The airline expects to take delivery of 12 more Boeing 737 MAX 8s and two Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners during 2026.

Network Expansion Across Poland

LOT launched nine new routes during 2025, including services from Warsaw to Lisbon, Reykjavik, Marrakech, Thessaloniki, Malta and Rovaniemi, alongside new flights from Kraków to Paris-Orly and from Radom to Barcelona.

The airline has also announced 15 additional routes for 2026, expanding operations from Warsaw as well as regional airports including Kraków and Gdańsk.

The strategy aims to improve direct international connectivity from cities across Poland while supporting tourism and business travel.

Industry Recognition and Sustainability

During 2025, LOT received a Four-Star Airline rating from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe at the World Airline Awards.

The carrier also earned the IATA Environmental Assessment certification and completed its portfolio of IATA CEIV certifications by adding the CEIV Live Animals standard, complementing existing certifications for pharmaceuticals, perishables and lithium battery transport.

LOT said its financial performance and ongoing investments provide a solid foundation for delivering its 2024–2028 growth strategy, with the long-term goal of operating one of Europe’s youngest commercial fleets by the end of the decade.