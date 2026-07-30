Aena Reports €1 Billion First-Half Profit as Passenger Growth Continues in 2026

Aena reported a net profit of €1.002 billion for the first six months of 2026, supported by higher passenger traffic, rising commercial revenue and continued international expansion.

The Spanish airport operator generated €3.3 billion in consolidated revenue during the first half of the year, up 10.1% compared with the same period in 2025. EBITDA increased 6.3% year-on-year to €1.8 billion, representing a margin of 54.5%.

Passenger Growth Expected to Slow in Second Half

Aena now expects passenger traffic across its airport network in Spain to increase by approximately 3% in 2026 compared with last year.

The company said traffic had been developing largely in line with earlier forecasts before disruption linked to the Strait of Hormuz crisis temporarily redirected travellers toward Spain, which has benefited from its reputation as a stable tourism destination. Temporary disruptions to rail transport have also encouraged some travellers to switch to air travel.

Despite these factors, Aena warned that visibility for the second half of the year remains limited due to geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East and the expiry of airline fuel hedging contracts.

The company also noted that airline load factors have begun to weaken, with passenger growth failing to keep pace with seat capacity.

Nearly 190 Million Passengers in Six Months

Across its global airport portfolio, Aena handled 189.9 million passengers during the first half of 2026, an increase of 3.9% year-on-year.

Its Spanish airport network, which includes 46 airports and two heliports, welcomed 156.2 million passengers, representing growth of 3.7%.

Aena also operates London Luton Airport, recently acquired interests in Leeds Bradford and Newcastle airports in the United Kingdom, as well as 17 airports in Brazil.

International Expansion Continues

During the reporting period, Aena secured the concession to operate Rio de Janeiro-Galeão International Airport in Brazil after winning the public auction for the airport’s concessionaire.

The company also completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in Augusta, the holding company that owns Leeds Bradford Airport and a minority stake in Newcastle Airport.

Investment Tops €900 Million

Aena invested €916.3 million during the first half of the year, including €340 million for the acquisition of the Augusta holding company.

Most remaining investment was directed toward airport infrastructure improvements and operational safety projects across the group’s network.

At the end of June, Aena’s consolidated net financial debt stood at €6.7 billion, while operating cash flow reached €1.6 billion, reflecting continued strong cash generation despite higher operating costs.