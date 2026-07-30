Wizz Air Opens Prishtina Base with New Aircraft, Three Routes and Major Capacity Expansion

Wizz Air has announced the opening of a new base at Prishtina International Airport, strengthening its presence in Kosovo with additional capacity, new destinations and a permanently based aircraft.

Scheduled to open in November 2026, the base will initially operate one Airbus A321neo and marks the airline’s largest investment in Prishtina since launching services to the city in 2017.

The expansion will increase Wizz Air’s network from Prishtina to nine routes across six countries.

Three New Destinations Added

As part of the expansion, Wizz Air will launch new direct services from Prishtina to Brussels Charleroi, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden and Basel-Mulhouse.

The airline will also increase frequencies on its existing Dortmund route, which will grow from three to five weekly flights during both the winter and summer schedules.

Wizz Air currently serves London Luton, Bratislava, Milan Malpensa, Rome Fiumicino, Memmingen and Dortmund from the Kosovo capital.

Capacity and Employment Growth

The new base will add approximately 500,000 seats to Wizz Air’s operations in Prishtina and create around 40 direct jobs for locally based pilots and cabin crew.

The airline estimates the expansion will also support roughly 350 indirect jobs across airport operations, tourism, hospitality and related sectors.

Since entering the Kosovo market in 2017, Wizz Air has offered more than 3.5 million seats to and from Prishtina. During 2026, the airline is expected to provide approximately 615,000 seats, including more than 367,000 seats during the summer season.

Reliable Operations Support Expansion

Between January and June 2026, Wizz Air operated approximately 1,400 flights from Prishtina, carrying more than 304,000 passengers while achieving a 99.49% flight completion rate.

The airline said the strong operational performance and growing passenger demand provided the foundation for establishing a permanent base in Kosovo.

Once operational, Wizz Air is expected to become the largest scheduled airline serving Prishtina International Airport.