KLM Reports Higher First-Half Profit but Warns More Financial Strength Is Needed

KLM Group reported stronger financial results for the first six months of 2026, driven by higher passenger revenue, continued demand for air cargo and the impact of its cost-saving programme.

The airline generated €6.9 billion in revenue, an increase of 8% compared with the same period last year, while posting an operating profit of €68 million. That represents an improvement of €92 million year-on-year, although the company said further progress is needed to secure its long-term financial position.

Cost-Saving Programme Delivers Results

KLM said its Back on Track transformation programme contributed €315 million in savings during the first half of the year, outperforming internal expectations.

The improved performance was supported by productivity gains, tighter cost controls and sustained demand across both passenger and cargo operations.

Revenue per seat increased, particularly on services to Asia and North and Central America, helping offset continued pressure from higher operating costs.

Cargo and Maintenance Businesses Improve

The airline reported stronger results from its cargo division, supported by robust demand from Asian markets.

Its Engineering & Maintenance business also improved performance through higher volumes of third-party maintenance work and operational efficiencies.

Meanwhile, low-cost subsidiary Transavia continued to operate in a highly competitive leisure travel market, where pressure on fares affected profit margins.

Geopolitical Risks Remain

Despite the improved first-half results, KLM cautioned that the outlook for the remainder of 2026 remains uncertain.

The airline cited geopolitical tensions, volatility in fuel prices, rising labour and material costs, airport charges and potential disruptions to airspace as key challenges facing the aviation industry.

KLM said it will continue prioritising operational reliability, productivity improvements, disciplined cost management and investment in fleet renewal.

Among the company’s upcoming milestones is the arrival of its first Airbus A350, which will form part of KLM’s long-term fleet modernisation programme.