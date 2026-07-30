Lufthansa Group Bids for Minority Stake in TAP Air Portugal

Lufthansa Group has officially entered the bidding process to acquire a minority stake in TAP Air Portugal, marking another step in its strategy to expand its portfolio of European airline investments.

The proposal was submitted to Parpública, Portugal’s state-owned investment company, and seeks to establish a long-term partnership while preserving TAP Air Portugal as the country’s national airline.

Long-Term Partnership Proposed

According to Lufthansa Group, the investment would focus on supporting TAP’s long-term growth while reinforcing Lisbon’s position as a major gateway between Europe and markets across South America, North America and Africa.

The German airline group said TAP’s established network across the South Atlantic would complement its existing portfolio of European carriers and strengthen connectivity throughout its global network.

Decades of Investment in Portugal

Lufthansa Group has operated in Portugal for more than 70 years and currently offers 353 weekly flights to and from the country.

The company employs more than 500 people in Portugal and expects that figure to exceed 1,000 employees by 2030, supported by the construction of a new Lufthansa Technik maintenance facility near Porto.

The group said its proposal combines financial investment with long-term industrial development, employment growth and continued support for local communities.

Building on Previous Airline Investments

Lufthansa highlighted its experience integrating European airlines while maintaining their individual brands, citing SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways as examples.

If the bid is successful, TAP Air Portugal would become the latest airline to join the Lufthansa Group portfolio while retaining its national identity and strategic role within Portugal.

The company believes the partnership would strengthen Lisbon as an important Atlantic hub and create additional opportunities to expand air services between Europe and Latin America, Africa and North America.