Four Seasons Reopens Historic Hotel Danieli in Venice Following Major Restoration

Four Seasons has welcomed the first guests to Danieli, Venezia, A Four Seasons Hotel, marking the reopening of one of Venice’s most celebrated landmark hotels following an extensive restoration and renovation.

Located on the Riva degli Schiavoni overlooking the Venetian Lagoon, the historic property combines centuries-old architecture with newly redesigned interiors while preserving many of its original Gothic and Renaissance features.

The reopening also expands Four Seasons’ presence in Italy, joining the company’s existing properties in Milan, Florence and Taormina.

Historic Venetian Palace Restored

Originally built in 1471 as the residence of the noble Dandolo family, the hotel occupies three historic palaces, including the Gothic Palazzo Dandolo and the former Treasury of the Venetian Republic, Palazzo Casa Nuova.

The first phase of the restoration has reopened 120 guestrooms and suites, with the total accommodation offering expected to increase to 168 rooms once the restoration of Palazzo Danieli Excelsior is completed in 2027.

French interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon led the redesign, introducing lighter interiors inspired by the colours of the Venetian Lagoon while preserving original architectural details, Murano glass, terrazzo floors and handcrafted decorative elements.

Redesigned Rooms Overlook the Venetian Lagoon

The renovated guestrooms and suites feature larger layouts, additional junior suites and expanded one-bedroom suite options.

Many accommodations overlook the lagoon, canals or Venice’s rooftops, while updated technology has been discreetly integrated through automated lighting, climate controls and hidden entertainment systems.

The redesign blends contemporary comfort with the character of the historic palace, retaining traditional Venetian craftsmanship throughout the interiors.

Rooftop Restaurant Receives New Look

The hotel’s renowned Terrazza Danieli rooftop restaurant has also been refreshed while maintaining its panoramic views across the lagoon towards San Giorgio Maggiore.

Executive Chef Adriano Rausa now leads the restaurant with a menu highlighting seasonal Italian cuisine influenced by Venetian culinary traditions, including several dishes prepared tableside.

The adjacent bar continues the Italian aperitivo tradition with a selection of classic cocktails reinterpreted with modern techniques.

Spa Opening Planned for Late 2026

The transformation of Hotel Danieli will continue later this year with the opening of the Danieli Spa, which will feature treatment rooms, a couples’ suite, a sauna and a traditional hammam.

With the reopening, Four Seasons has completed the latest chapter in the history of one of Venice’s best-known luxury hotels while continuing its expansion across Italy’s luxury hospitality market.