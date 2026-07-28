Hyatt Regency to Debut in Armenia with New Hotel in Dilijan

Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Green Rock LLC have signed a franchise agreement to develop Hyatt Regency Dilijan, introducing the Hyatt Regency brand to Armenia for the first time.

The agreement marks Hyatt’s latest expansion across Europe, Africa and the Middle East and adds another premium full-service destination to the company’s regional portfolio.

The project was officially announced during a groundbreaking ceremony in Dilijan attended by representatives of the Armenian government, Hyatt and Green Rock.

205-Room Hotel Planned for Armenia’s Mountain Resort

Hyatt Regency Dilijan will feature 205 guestrooms and suites, multiple dining venues, family entertainment facilities and a purpose-built conference centre.

Located around 90 minutes by road from Yerevan and approximately three and a half hours from Tbilisi, the hotel is expected to serve both domestic and international travellers.

The property will also include a rooftop helipad to improve accessibility to the mountain destination.

Known for its forests, national parks and cultural heritage, Dilijan has become an increasingly popular year-round destination for leisure tourism, business travel and events.

Mixed-Use Development to Include Wellness and Conference Facilities

The hotel will form part of a 43,000-square-metre mixed-use development that will feature restaurants, retail outlets, family entertainment facilities and two cinemas.

Plans also include a 3,000-square-metre wellness centre with a full-service spa, fitness centre and outdoor swimming pool.

A conference centre capable of accommodating more than 550 guests is expected to position the destination for larger business meetings, conventions, weddings and social events.

The wider development vision also includes hospitality education initiatives, community spaces and future cultural attractions such as a music hall and art park.

Project Expected to Create More Than 400 Jobs

The development is expected to generate more than 400 jobs across hotel operations, food and beverage, wellness, engineering and event management.

“We are excited to bring the Hyatt Regency brand to Dilijan and this announcement marks an exciting milestone for both Green Rock and Armenia,” said Katerina Danekina, CEO of Green Rock.

Hyatt said the project supports its continued expansion into strategically important markets while strengthening Armenia’s hospitality sector and helping establish Dilijan as a leading destination for leisure travel, meetings and conferences.

A construction timeline and opening date have not yet been announced.