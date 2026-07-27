Breeze Airways Expands Network with Three New Cities and 11 New Routes

Breeze Airways has announced a major expansion of its domestic network, adding three new cities and 11 new routes across the United States as the airline continues to grow its point-to-point route map.

The new services will begin operating between September 2026 and January 2027, with introductory one-way fares starting from $49.

“We built Breeze to connect communities the big airlines overlook, and today we’re doing exactly that with these latest additions to our growing footprint,” said Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman.

“Travelers in these markets will soon experience what we do best – affordable, nonstop flights paired with award-winning hospitality.”

Three New Cities Join Breeze Network

The expansion introduces three new destinations to Breeze’s route network: Atlantic City, New Jersey; Dayton, Ohio; and Vero Beach, Florida.

The additions increase Breeze’s network to 91 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Vero Beach becomes one of the biggest beneficiaries of the expansion, gaining new or connecting services to Atlantic City, Baltimore, Burlington, Provo, Raleigh-Durham and Trenton.

New Nonstop Routes Across the United States

Among the new nonstop services announced are Baltimore-Burlington, Baltimore-Vero Beach, Charleston-Trenton, Dayton-Fort Lauderdale, Dayton-Fort Myers, Dayton-Raleigh-Durham, Provo-Raleigh-Durham, Raleigh-Durham-Vero Beach and Trenton-Vero Beach.

The airline is also introducing several BreezeThru services, allowing passengers to travel through intermediate airports without changing aircraft.

Additional seasonal flights include a new nonstop route between Madison, Wisconsin, and Fort Myers, Florida.

Most of the new services will operate two or three times per week.

Expansion Strengthens Underserved Markets

The latest announcement continues Breeze Airways’ strategy of linking underserved cities with nonstop flights that often have limited or no direct competition.

The airline says the expansion is designed to improve connectivity for communities that are typically overlooked by larger network carriers.

Breeze currently operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes using a fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The carrier also offers features including complimentary family seating, onboard Wi-Fi, premium seating options and no change or cancellation fees.

The expansion follows a series of industry recognitions for the airline, including inclusion in TIME’s 2026 list of the world’s most influential companies and previous awards from APEX, Fast Company and Travel + Leisure.

Bookings for all newly announced routes are now available through Breeze Airways.