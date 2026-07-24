Toy Guns, Scissors and a Baseball Bat Among Nearly 100 Items Confiscated at Manchester Airport in One Morning

Manchester Airport has revealed that security officers confiscated almost 100 prohibited items from passengers’ hand luggage in Terminal 2 during just one morning, as the airport reminds travellers to check security rules before flying this summer.

The collection included scissors, knives, corkscrews, toy guns, tools, cosmetics, drinks, yoghurts and a baseball bat, highlighting the wide range of items passengers continue to bring through airport security.

With millions of travellers expected to pass through Manchester Airport during the busy school summer holiday period, airport officials are warning that prohibited items can lead to additional bag searches and longer security queues.

Toy Guns, Knives and Scissors Confiscated

Among the items removed from passengers’ bags were 12 pairs of scissors, seven corkscrews, four knives and six packs of tools, as well as two loose chisels and a pair of pliers.

UK Civil Aviation Authority rules restrict sharp objects and blades longer than 6cm from being carried in hand luggage.

Security officers also confiscated 10 toy guns or objects resembling firearms.

These included a BB gun accompanied by two packs of ball bearings, three NERF guns and household items including a handgun-shaped whisky decanter set.

Items designed to resemble firearms are prohibited from hand luggage because they could potentially be mistaken for, modified or disguised as real weapons.

A baseball bat and a leg massager were also confiscated because they were considered capable of being used as weapons.

Yoghurts and Cosmetics Caught by the 100ml Liquid Rule

Not all confiscated items were as obvious.

Security officers removed 24 packs of cosmetic products, seven drinks bottles and seven food items, including two multipacks of yoghurt.

Many were confiscated because they did not comply with current liquid restrictions.

Manchester Airport has installed new 3D security scanning technology in both of its terminals, meaning passengers no longer need to remove large electronic devices from their bags during screening.

However, the 100ml restriction on liquids remains in place at Manchester while the airport awaits regulatory approval to remove the limit.

Under current rules, products that can be sprayed, spread or poured at room temperature are generally treated as liquids and must be carried in containers with a capacity of no more than 100ml.

This can include less obvious products and items such as cosmetics, yoghurts, children’s squishy toys and souvenir snow globes.

Liquid medication exceeding 100ml is exempt when appropriate documentation or prescription labelling is provided, while breast milk can be carried in containers of up to two litres.

Prohibited Items Can Slow Down Airport Security

Manchester Airport says more than 97% of its passengers currently pass through security in less than 15 minutes, but manual bag searches caused by prohibited items can create unnecessary delays.

“Each time we have to pull a bag aside for a manual search it can take several minutes, and that can quickly start to add up and create delays – not just for the passenger with a non-compliant item in their hand luggage, but also for those waiting behind them in the queue,” said Sakib Mahmood, Security Duty Manager at Manchester Airport Terminal 2. “The range of items confiscated here in just a few hours shows what our security officers are up against every day.”

Passengers are being encouraged to check current hand luggage restrictions before packing and place items that are prohibited from the cabin but permitted on aircraft into checked baggage instead.

Power Banks and Lithium Batteries Must Go in Hand Luggage

Manchester Airport also reminded passengers about rules covering devices containing lithium batteries.

Power banks, vapes and certain other battery-powered devices must be carried in hand luggage rather than checked baggage because damaged or faulty lithium batteries can pose a fire risk and need to remain accessible during a flight.

Passengers can carry no more than two power banks per person, and they must not be recharged during the flight.

Travellers passing through Manchester’s new security scanners can leave large electronic devices inside their bags.

However, belts and watches should be removed and pockets emptied before entering the body scanner. The airport recommends placing these items inside hand luggage while waiting in the security queue to help speed up the screening process.