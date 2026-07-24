easyJet Announces Three New UK Routes Including Return of Flights to Kosovo

easyJet has announced three new routes from UK airports for the upcoming winter season, including the return of direct flights between the UK and Kosovo.

The airline will launch services from London Luton to Pristina, Bristol to Strasbourg and Belfast International to Aberdeen.

The new routes will begin operating between November 2026 and January 2027, adding both international leisure destinations and a new domestic connection between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

“We are pleased to be launching three new routes from our UK airports for this winter, including our first route from the UK to Kosovo,” said Kevin Doyle, easyJet’s UK Country Manager.

“We are committed to providing our customers with greater choice and these new routes offer travellers convenient access for a winter break in two European destinations as well as expanding domestic connectivity between Northern Ireland and Scotland.”

Bristol to Strasbourg Flights Launch in November

easyJet will launch a new direct service between Bristol and Strasbourg on November 20.

Flights will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays, with easyJet becoming the only airline offering a nonstop connection between the two cities.

The schedule provides access to Strasbourg during the city’s popular Christmas market season, as well as year-round connections to France’s Alsace region.

Fares on the route start from £49.99 one way, including taxes.

easyJet holidays will also offer flight and hotel packages to Strasbourg.

easyJet Returns to Kosovo with London Luton-Pristina Route

The airline will return to the UK-Kosovo market with a new service connecting London Luton Airport and Pristina.

Flights will begin on December 7 and operate three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The route will provide a new direct option for passengers travelling between London and Kosovo, serving both leisure demand and passengers visiting friends and relatives.

One-way fares will start from £43.99, including taxes.

Belfast-Aberdeen Flights to Begin in January

easyJet is also expanding its UK domestic network with a new connection between Belfast International Airport and Aberdeen.

The service will launch on January 4 and operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

easyJet will be the only airline offering direct flights between Belfast and Aberdeen.

The route will improve connectivity between Northern Ireland and northeast Scotland and is expected to serve a mix of leisure, business and visiting-friends-and-relatives traffic.

Fares will start from £18.99 one way, including taxes, while easyJet holidays will offer package holidays in both directions.

All three routes are now available for booking for the 2026/27 winter season.