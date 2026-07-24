London Gatwick Launches UK Airport’s First Robotic Parking Service

London Gatwick is introducing the UK’s first airport robotic parking service, allowing passengers to drop off their vehicles without searching for a parking space or handing over their keys.

The new system, developed in partnership with Stanley Robotics, will welcome its first customers in August 2026 and is now available for advance bookings.

Located near Gatwick’s South Terminal, the facility uses autonomous robots to collect vehicles from dedicated drop-off cabins, move them to secure parking spaces and return them when passengers arrive back from their trips.

“This is a real game-changer for our passengers,” said Oli Bedford, Head of Airport Access, Marketing and Commercial Products at London Gatwick. “It’s quick, easy and completely hassle-free – and you even get to keep your keys, giving extra peace of mind while you’re enjoying your holiday.”

How Gatwick’s Robotic Parking Works

Passengers begin by driving their vehicle into a private, enclosed parking cabin and scanning their booking.

After parking and switching off the engine, the passenger leaves the vehicle and keeps the car keys.

An autonomous parking robot then collects the vehicle by lifting it by its tyres and transports it to a designated secure parking space.

Because passengers do not need to access the parking area themselves, the system eliminates the need to drive around searching for an available space.

When making a booking, passengers provide their return flight details. The system uses this information to prepare the vehicle for collection, returning it to one of the cabins around the time the passenger arrives back at Gatwick.

Passengers then scan their booking to access the cabin and drive away.

No Need to Hand Over Car Keys

Unlike traditional airport valet parking, passengers using the robotic system keep their car keys throughout their trip.

The robots move vehicles without needing access to their interiors and continuously monitor their surroundings while operating.

On-site staff will also be available to assist passengers if they accidentally leave an essential item inside a vehicle after it has been moved into the automated parking area.

“We are thrilled to partner with London Gatwick, a global leader in aviation, to deploy our solution and address their critical parking capacity challenges as they prepare for significant growth,” said Clément Boussard, CEO of Stanley Robotics. “This project marks a major milestone for Stanley Robotics in the UK.”

Robotic Parking Located Near Gatwick South Terminal

The new parking facility is located close to Gatwick’s South Terminal.

After leaving their vehicle, passengers can either walk to the terminal or use a free shuttle bus.

The service must be booked in advance, with Gatwick confirming that customers arriving without a reservation will not be able to use the robotic parking facility.

Most standard passenger cars are compatible with the system.

Vehicles can have a maximum wheelbase of 3.3 metres, a maximum height of 2.3 metres, wheels measuring up to 21 inches and a maximum weight of 2.6 tonnes.

The launch forms part of Gatwick’s wider investment in technology and passenger services, while also providing a new approach to managing airport parking capacity as passenger numbers grow.