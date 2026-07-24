Jet2 Expands Summer 2027 Schedule with New Routes from Bournemouth and London Stansted

Jet2 has announced a major expansion of its Summer 2027 schedule, introducing four new routes from Bournemouth and London Stansted while significantly increasing capacity to Jersey.

The expansion will see three new destinations added from Bournemouth Airport, alongside a new connection between London Stansted and Jersey.

Jet2 will also triple its overall seat capacity to Jersey compared with Summer 2026, creating its largest-ever programme to the Channel Island.

“We are seeing enormous demand from customers and independent travel agents for our flights and holidays, so we are delighted to be expanding our Summer 27 programmes from Bournemouth Airport and London Stansted Airport, as well as to Jersey,” said Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.

Jet2 Adds Paris, Jersey and Verona from Bournemouth

Three new routes will launch from Bournemouth Airport for Summer 2027.

Jet2 will connect Bournemouth with Paris twice weekly, operating flights on Mondays and Fridays.

A new Bournemouth-Jersey service will operate once per week on Saturdays, while flights to Verona will operate weekly on Wednesdays.

Jet2 will be the only airline offering these three routes from Bournemouth.

The additions bring the airline’s Summer 2027 network from Bournemouth to 22 routes, making it Jet2’s largest summer programme from the airport to date.

More than 320,000 seats will be available, representing a capacity increase of over 8% compared with Summer 2026.

New London Stansted-Jersey Route

Jet2 is also launching a new direct route between London Stansted Airport and Jersey.

Flights will operate three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with Jet2 becoming the only airline offering the route.

The addition brings the carrier’s Summer 2027 network from London Stansted to 55 routes, with more than 2.4 million seats available.

Jet2 has already announced seven other new destinations from Stansted for Summer 2027: Paris, Hurghada, Thassos via Kavala, Costa de Almeria, Tunisia, La Palma and Sharm El Sheikh.

Jet2 Triples Capacity to Jersey

The new Bournemouth and London Stansted services form part of a significant expansion of Jet2’s operations to Jersey.

The airline will operate eight routes to the island during Summer 2027, including five new connections.

Almost 155,000 seats will be available across the programme, approximately three times the capacity offered during Summer 2026.

The expansion represents Jet2’s largest-ever programme to Jersey and comes in response to increased demand for flights and package holidays to the island.

“The addition of these brand-new and exclusive routes gives customers even more choice and flexibility when booking their next flight or holiday,” Heapy added.

The expanded schedules are now on sale for Summer 2027 through Jet2 and Jet2holidays.