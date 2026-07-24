Air India to Fly Delhi-Toronto Nonstop with New Boeing 787-9 from August

Air India will upgrade its Delhi-Toronto route from August 1, 2026, deploying its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft and eliminating the current enroute fuel stop in Vienna.

The change will allow Delhi-Toronto flights to operate nonstop, subject to airspace availability, reducing total journey time by nearly three hours.

Air India will also restore daily service between the two cities, increasing frequency from the current five flights per week to seven weekly services.

The airline temporarily reduced frequencies during June and July amid higher fuel prices and geopolitical developments affecting flight operations.

“Canada is home to one of the world’s largest and most vibrant Indian diaspora communities, and Toronto has long been one of Air India’s most important international gateways,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India. “The introduction of our new Boeing 787-9 on the Delhi-Toronto route marks another important milestone, bringing a significantly enhanced travel experience to customers between India and Canada while extending our most premium offerings across North America.”

Delhi-Toronto Flight Time Reduced by Nearly Three Hours

The Delhi-Toronto flight currently takes approximately 20 hours, including the technical fuel stop in Vienna.

With the introduction of nonstop operations, Air India expects the journey to take approximately 17 hours.

The elimination of the Vienna stop remains subject to available airspace and operating conditions.

Flights in the opposite direction, from Toronto to Delhi, already operate nonstop and will continue to do so, with a flight time of up to approximately 16 hours.

Under the new schedule, flight AI187 will depart Delhi at 1:45 a.m. and arrive in Toronto at 9:30 a.m. local time.

The return AI188 service will depart Toronto at 12:30 p.m. and arrive in Delhi at 2:05 p.m. the following day.

New Boeing 787-9 Brings Premium Economy to Toronto Route

The introduction of Air India’s new Boeing 787-9 will also bring a significant cabin upgrade to the route.

The aircraft features a three-class configuration with 30 Business Class suites, 28 Premium Economy seats and 238 Economy Class seats.

It will mark the first time Air India has offered Premium Economy on flights between Delhi and Toronto.

Business Class features private suites with direct aisle access and seats that convert into 79-inch fully flat beds.

Each suite also includes wireless charging, additional storage and a 17-inch 4K QLED HDR entertainment screen.

Premium Economy is configured in a 2-3-2 layout, with a 38-inch seat pitch, adjustable leg and calf rests and 13.3-inch entertainment screens.

Economy Class passengers will have 11.6-inch 4K QLED HDR screens alongside redesigned seating intended for long-haul travel.

Air India Brings Latest Long-Haul Cabin to Canada

Across all three cabins, the Boeing 787-9 features Air India’s latest generation of inflight entertainment technology, powered by the Thales AVANT Up system.

Passengers will have access to more than 3,000 hours of entertainment, Bluetooth audio connectivity and a combination of USB-A, USB-C and AC power options.

The aircraft also features a new cabin lighting system inspired by Indian wellness traditions.

Air India has updated other elements of the onboard experience, including menus featuring Indian and international dishes, tableware, bedding and amenity kits.

The deployment forms part of Air India’s broader fleet and product transformation, which is gradually introducing new aircraft and upgraded cabin products across its international network.

The airline is placing particular emphasis on key long-haul markets, with the new Boeing 787-9 bringing its latest premium cabin offering to Canada for the first time.