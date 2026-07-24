Lufthansa Group Hangar One Opens to the Public at Frankfurt Airport on August 1

Lufthansa Group will officially open Hangar One, its new aviation visitor and conference center at Frankfurt Airport, to the public on August 1, 2026.

Covering more than 6,000 square meters, the new attraction combines an interactive exhibition exploring 100 years of aviation and Lufthansa history with historic aircraft, a flight simulator, meeting facilities, event spaces, a café and a dedicated aviation shop.

Located at Frankfurt Airport near the A3 highway, Hangar One will normally open on Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., although opening hours may vary when exclusive events are taking place.

General admission for adults is priced at €8.

Two Historic Aircraft at the Center of Hangar One

Two restored aircraft form the centerpiece of the new exhibition: a Junkers Ju 52 and a Lockheed Super Star.

The Junkers Ju 52 D-AQUI represents the pioneering years of the original Lufthansa, while the Lockheed Super Star D-ALAN reflects the airline’s post-war restart and the development of long-haul aviation during the 1950s.

Visitors are expected to be able to explore the interior of the Lockheed Super Star from the end of 2026, while access to the Ju 52 cabin will be available during selected events.

The exhibition, developed in collaboration with Atelier Brückner, explores Lufthansa’s development alongside the wider evolution of commercial aviation.

Several artifacts from the company’s history are being displayed publicly for the first time.

The exhibition also addresses Lufthansa’s role and responsibility during Germany’s National Socialist era, presenting this period as part of the company’s historical narrative.

Interactive Exhibition Covers 100 Years of Aviation

Beyond the historic aircraft, Hangar One presents the modern Lufthansa Group and its activities across passenger airlines, aircraft maintenance, logistics and other aviation operations.

Interactive displays also explore how the aviation industry could develop in the future.

Visitors can access additional audio information by scanning QR codes with their smartphones, while a dedicated children’s audio guide presents the exhibition in a more accessible format for younger visitors.

A flight simulator incorporating the original cockpit of a Diamond DA42 training aircraft provides visitors with an interactive flying experience.

For the August 1 opening, Lufthansa has also planned several special activities, including opportunities to use the flight simulator, photo sessions with Lufthansa mascot Lu and a screening of the anniversary documentary “We are the Journey.”

The documentary is scheduled to become available through Lufthansa’s long-haul in-flight entertainment system from September 1.

Hangar One Also Designed as an Event Venue

The new facility has been designed to operate as both a visitor attraction and an event center.

Hangar One includes seven meeting rooms and several spaces available for corporate and private events.

From 2027, Lufthansa also expects to make the bar inside the restored Lockheed Super Star available for selected private events.

Visitors will have access to the Follow-me Bar as well as a shop selling aviation-themed products, including items inspired by the Junkers Ju 52 and Lockheed Super Star.

The opening adds a new aviation-focused visitor attraction to Frankfurt Airport, combining Lufthansa’s corporate history with historic aircraft and interactive exhibits in a facility designed for both public visits and events.