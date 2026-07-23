ITA Airways and Aeroitalia Launch Interline Flight Sales Across Their Networks

ITA Airways and Aeroitalia have launched interline flight sales under a new commercial agreement covering the remainder of the Summer 2026 season and the Winter 2026/27 schedule.

The partnership allows passengers to combine flights operated by the two Italian carriers into connecting itineraries, expanding travel options between regional destinations in Italy and ITA Airways’ wider international and intercontinental network.

The launch represents the first major initiative resulting from a commercial partnership agreement signed by the two airlines in June.

New Connections to Sardinia and Sicily

Passengers can now book integrated itineraries through ITA Airways’ website and other sales channels, combining the airline’s global network with destinations served by Aeroitalia.

The agreement provides multiple daily connection opportunities to Aeroitalia destinations in Sardinia, including Cagliari, Alghero and Olbia.

In Sicily, connections are available to Catania, Palermo and Comiso, while Genoa is also included in the interline network.

Through Aeroitalia’s indirect sales channels, passengers can initially book connecting itineraries to destinations within ITA Airways’ domestic network, including Bari, Brindisi, Turin, Venice and Reggio Calabria.

Aeroitalia is also working on technical updates that will eventually allow passengers to purchase connecting itineraries involving ITA Airways’ entire international network directly through the Aeroitalia website.

Partnership Aims to Improve Connectivity Across Italy

The interline agreement is designed to provide passengers with a wider range of connecting options while strengthening links between Italy’s regional airports and major domestic and international destinations.

“ITA Airways intends to continue investing alongside Aeroitalia in the overall improvement of its offerings, while keeping the customer’s interests as its top priority,” said Joerg Eberhart, CEO and General Manager of ITA Airways.

Eberhart said the partnership complements ITA Airways’ existing collaborations with airlines and rail operators as the carrier works to increase feeder traffic into its international and intercontinental network.

The strategy is also intended to provide broader connectivity across Italy while improving the efficiency of connections between regional and long-haul services.

“We are proud to launch this partnership with ITA Airways, joining forces to offer our customers increasingly integrated and efficient travel solutions,” said Gaetano Intrieri, CEO of Aeroitalia. “This partnership represents a significant step in Aeroitalia’s growth and is fully in line with our strategy to develop the national network.”

The cooperation brings together two carriers operating under Italian Air Operator Certificates and is expected to generate additional connecting traffic across the country’s airport network.

ITA Airways, which is 59% owned by Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and 41% by Lufthansa Group, operates a network of domestic, international and intercontinental services and is a member of Star Alliance.

Aeroitalia, founded in 2022, currently serves 26 airports and operates 43 routes between Italy and other European destinations.