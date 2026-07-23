Heathrow Handles Record 40 Million Passengers as First-Half Profit More Than Doubles

London Heathrow Airport welcomed a record 40 million passengers during the first six months of 2026, maintaining strong traffic levels despite geopolitical uncertainty and weaker demand on routes to the Middle East.

Passenger numbers increased slightly from 39.9 million during the same period last year, while changing travel patterns resulted in stronger traffic across other parts of Heathrow’s global network.

Asia-Pacific passenger traffic increased by 7.9%, while North American traffic grew by 1.6%. The number of transfer passengers rose by 5.4%, while cargo volumes increased by nearly 1%.

Heathrow also maintained its position as Europe’s most punctual major hub during the period, according to the airport.

“Despite geopolitical headwinds, we welcomed a record 40 million passengers in the first half of the year while delivering strong customer service,” said Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye.

Heathrow Profit Before Tax Rises to £447 Million

Heathrow reported revenue of £1.729 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026, up 0.3% from £1.724 billion during the same period in 2025.

Profit before tax increased significantly, rising 120.2% from £203 million to £447 million.

However, adjusted profit before tax declined by 5% to £115 million, while adjusted EBITDA fell 4.6% to £915 million.

Adjusted operating costs increased by 6.4% to £814 million, which Heathrow attributed largely to higher government-related costs, including business rates and National Insurance, as well as investments in new technology.

Cash generated from operations increased by 2% to £880 million.

Heathrow reported liquidity of £3.8 billion, which it said is sufficient to meet its obligations for at least the next 18 months. Shareholders received a £200 million dividend during the period.

£1 Billion Security Upgrade Completed

Heathrow has completed its £1 billion programme to install next-generation CT security scanners across all of its passenger terminals.

The airport says it is the first major global hub to fully deploy the technology across all security checkpoints.

Passengers can now leave liquids and large electronic devices, including laptops, inside their hand luggage while passing through security, simplifying the screening process.

Heathrow is also investing in other areas of its existing infrastructure.

Work has started on a new entrance and check-in area for Terminal 4, alongside plans to reduce vehicle congestion and construct a larger multi-storey car park.

Key components of the baggage handling system serving Terminal 2 have also been upgraded to improve operational resilience.

Heathrow Moves Forward with Third Runway Plans

Heathrow said its expansion plans remain on track as the UK Government consults on a draft Heathrow Expansion National Policy Statement.

The airport continues to pursue plans for a third runway, which it says would significantly increase passenger and cargo capacity.

According to government assessments cited by Heathrow, the expansion project could support around 60,000 jobs and generate approximately £40 billion in economic growth.

Heathrow says a third runway could increase trade moving through the airport by 50%, while creating additional capacity for domestic and international routes.

“Our plan for the future is about much more than just building a third runway – this project is a real opportunity to provide an economic boost to every region and nation of the country,” Woldbye said.

Heathrow argues that the privately financed project would generate investment across UK supply chains, including the steel industry, while creating jobs and apprenticeships.

The airport also claims the additional capacity could ultimately support £150 billion in additional UK trade.

Regulatory Decisions Remain Key to Expansion

The UK Civil Aviation Authority is continuing to develop the regulatory framework that would apply to Heathrow’s expansion.

Heathrow is seeking longer-term regulatory certainty and changes to the incentive structure governing future investment.

The airport is also pushing for decisions that would allow it to begin investing in additional capacity and upgrades to its existing facilities before the full expansion project moves forward.

Heathrow plans to provide further evidence to the CAA ahead of its next H8 regulatory decision, expected in November.

The airport says resolving the regulatory framework will be an important step toward unlocking early growth while preparations for the proposed third runway continue.