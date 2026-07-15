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Aena Group Handles Nearly 37 Million Passengers in June, Up 3.5%

Aena Group Handles Nearly 37 Million Passengers in June, Up 3.5%
Jake Adams

Published by Jake Adams on in Business Results

The Aena Group handled 36,998,573 passengers across its network in June 2026, a 3.5% increase year-on-year, with strong growth in Spain and at London Luton offsetting a slight decline at its Brazilian airports.

In Spain, Aena’s 46 airports recorded 31,639,672 passengers in June, up 3.8%, with Madrid-Barajas leading the network at 6,087,384 passengers (+4.5%), followed by Barcelona-El Prat at 5,464,087 (+3.2%) and Palma de Mallorca at 4,297,092 (+1.6%). Notable outperformers included Alicante-Elche, up 10.5% to 2,123,528, and Valencia, up 8.8% to 1,174,452. Aircraft movements across Spanish airports grew 5.9% to 266,076.

London Luton Airport was a standout performer, recording 1,768,149 passengers in June, a 9.6% jump year-on-year, with movements up 4.8%. Leeds Bradford Airport, which joined the Aena Group in May, handled 509,178 passengers in June, up 2.2%.

Brazil was the softer spot, with Aena’s 17 airports recording 3,590,752 passengers in June, down 1.9%, and flights falling 2.7%. Congonhas in São Paulo remained the busiest Brazilian airport in the network with 1,960,680 passengers.

For the first half of 2026, the Aena Group as a whole handled 189,964,768 passengers, up 3.9% on H1 2025, with 1,636,701 aircraft movements (+3.2%) and 739,612 tonnes of freight (+1.2%). Spain’s H1 growth of 3.7% is slightly below the 4.5% pace seen in the first half of last year.

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Jake Adams

Jake covers the intersection of corporate travel and global markets. He analyzes industry data, airline developments, and hospitality trends to provide clear, factual reporting for business travelers and sector professionals.

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