Aena Group Handles Nearly 37 Million Passengers in June, Up 3.5%

The Aena Group handled 36,998,573 passengers across its network in June 2026, a 3.5% increase year-on-year, with strong growth in Spain and at London Luton offsetting a slight decline at its Brazilian airports.

In Spain, Aena’s 46 airports recorded 31,639,672 passengers in June, up 3.8%, with Madrid-Barajas leading the network at 6,087,384 passengers (+4.5%), followed by Barcelona-El Prat at 5,464,087 (+3.2%) and Palma de Mallorca at 4,297,092 (+1.6%). Notable outperformers included Alicante-Elche, up 10.5% to 2,123,528, and Valencia, up 8.8% to 1,174,452. Aircraft movements across Spanish airports grew 5.9% to 266,076.

London Luton Airport was a standout performer, recording 1,768,149 passengers in June, a 9.6% jump year-on-year, with movements up 4.8%. Leeds Bradford Airport, which joined the Aena Group in May, handled 509,178 passengers in June, up 2.2%.

Brazil was the softer spot, with Aena’s 17 airports recording 3,590,752 passengers in June, down 1.9%, and flights falling 2.7%. Congonhas in São Paulo remained the busiest Brazilian airport in the network with 1,960,680 passengers.

For the first half of 2026, the Aena Group as a whole handled 189,964,768 passengers, up 3.9% on H1 2025, with 1,636,701 aircraft movements (+3.2%) and 739,612 tonnes of freight (+1.2%). Spain’s H1 growth of 3.7% is slightly below the 4.5% pace seen in the first half of last year.