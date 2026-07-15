London Stansted Hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign This Summer

London Stansted Airport is supporting a breast cancer awareness campaign this summer, giving prominent digital screen space to the “Check In & Check Yourself” initiative run by Prevent Breast Cancer and BooBee, which encourages women to regularly self-check for signs of the disease.

The campaign will run across the airport’s digital screens from July 20 through to early September, reaching millions of passengers during the busy school holiday travel period. It uses the change in routine that often comes with going on holiday as a natural prompt for women to pay closer attention to their bodies and notice any changes they might otherwise miss.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the UK, with close to 60,000 new cases diagnosed every year. Research by Breast Cancer Now and YouGov found that nearly half of UK women do not check their breasts regularly, and more than one in ten have never checked at all.

“Going on holiday can be a good opportunity to become more aware of your body and notice any changes that might otherwise go unseen,” said Margo Cornish, Patron of the BooBee Campaign and Prevent Breast Cancer. “We’re very grateful to London Stansted for helping us share this important message with passengers travelling through the airport this summer.” “Early diagnosis is vital, which is why it’s so important that women regularly check their breasts and speak to a doctor if they notice anything unusual. Regular checks could save your life,” added Nikki Barraclough, Chief Executive of Prevent Breast Cancer.

Further information is available at boobee.co.uk/check.