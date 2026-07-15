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Lufthansa’s First A350-1000 Arrives in Anniversary Livery, Named “Deutschland”

Lufthansa’s First A350-1000 Arrives in Anniversary Livery, Named “Deutschland”
Jake Adams

Published by Jake Adams on in Airlines & Airports

Lufthansa has received its first Airbus A350-1000, painted in the airline’s special centenary livery at the Airbus plant in Toulouse and set to transfer to Munich this autumn following final test flights, interior work, and acceptance inspection.

The aircraft, registered D-AIFA and named “Deutschland,” carries the blue anniversary design featuring a white oversized crane and the lettering “1926 | 2026” and “100” — applied using 432 liters of blue paint and 246 liters of white. A formal naming ceremony will be held at a later date.

The delivery is doubly significant: it is the 700th aircraft Airbus has ever delivered to the Lufthansa Group, a milestone that underscores the depth of the two companies’ decades-long relationship.

Lufthansa's First A350-1000 Arrives in Anniversary Livery, Named

At 73.80 meters in length, the A350-1000 is seven meters longer than the A350-900 variant and will seat 300 passengers across four cabins — First, Business, Premium Economy, and Economy. Lufthansa has ordered 15 A350-1000s in total, with deliveries continuing through 2030.

The new arrival becomes the seventh Lufthansa aircraft to wear the centenary livery, joining an A350-900, an A380, a Boeing 787-9, a Boeing 747-8, and two A320neo narrowbodies already flying the anniversary colors on routes around the world.

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Jake Adams

Jake covers the intersection of corporate travel and global markets. He analyzes industry data, airline developments, and hospitality trends to provide clear, factual reporting for business travelers and sector professionals.

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