United Adds Open Middle Seat Rows with Shared Tables in Economy Plus on A321XLR

United Airlines has announced a new Economy Plus seating concept for its incoming Airbus A321XLR fleet: a dedicated row where the middle seat is left open and replaced with a large custom table stretching from armrest to armrest, giving window and aisle passengers extra space to spread out on longer international flights.

The feature will be available on all 50 A321XLRs United has ordered, with tickets going on sale later this year for flights expected to begin shortly after. United says it expects to be the only US airline offering this type of seating option. The table is permanently fixed with a soft leather-like surface and includes two cup holders, and comes on top of the three inches of additional legroom already built into Economy Plus on the XLR.

The announcement follows United’s recently revealed United Relax Row, a product for Boeing 787 and 777 widebody aircraft that transforms multiple economy seats into a lie-flat surface, due in early 2027.

“The XLR is our newest aircraft and not only offers all-aisle access lie-flat seats in United Polaris but now also includes seats in Economy Plus with extra leg and elbow room,” said Andrew Nocella, United’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

The A321XLR is configured with 32 premium seats — 16 more than the Boeing 757s it replaces — including a Polaris business suite with a privacy door and lie-flat bed with aisle access. All seats feature large 4K OLED screens with Bluetooth, ranging from 19 inches in Polaris to 13 inches in Economy, alongside larger overhead bins and a rear economy snack bar. United plans to begin domestic A321XLR flights this autumn, with international service from early 2027.