KLM Pilots to Fly F-35s as Dutch Military Reservists in New Defence Deal

KLM and the Dutch Ministry of Defence have taken significant new steps in their strategic partnership, announced during a working visit by State Secretary for Defence Derk Boswijk to KLM’s facilities at Schiphol-East — one year after the two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen Dutch resilience through civil-military cooperation.

The headline development is the deployment of six KLM commercial pilots as reservists in the Royal Netherlands Air Force, where they will fly F-35 fighter jets. The arrangement allows the pilots to continue their careers in commercial aviation while contributing to military capability on a reservist basis. An additional KLM pilot will be seconded to Texas from September for four years as an instructor, training future fighter pilots.

“The deployment of six of our pilots as reservists demonstrates how military capabilities can be strengthened while retaining highly skilled pilots in commercial aviation,” said State Secretary Boswijk.

The partnership is also expanding into sustainable aviation fuels, with KLM and Defence exploring joint development and application of e-SAF — synthetic sustainable aviation fuel — as a means of both decarbonising aviation and strengthening the Netherlands’ strategic energy independence.

On the maintenance side, the HYPERION project brings together KLM Engineering & Maintenance and Defence to develop more efficient and data-driven aircraft maintenance solutions, improving component availability and operational readiness through digitalised information exchange.

The announcement follows last month’s news that seven KLM maintenance engineers will begin training with the Royal Netherlands Air Force in September, part of the same broader cooperation framework.