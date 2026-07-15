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Frontier Airlines Announces Four New Routes Launching This Autumn

Frontier Airlines Announces Four New Routes Launching This Autumn
Maisha Swanson

Published by Maisha Swanson on in Airlines & Airports

Frontier Airlines has announced four new routes launching in the final months of 2026, continuing its push to fill gaps in the US domestic and Caribbean markets with affordable nonstop options.

The new services begin November 20, with daily flights between Denver and Fort Lauderdale ($99), Detroit and Los Angeles ($99), and four-times-weekly service between Kansas City and Orlando ($69). A daily Houston Bush Intercontinental–San Juan, Puerto Rico route follows on December 17, also priced from $99.

The routes span five states and Puerto Rico and form part of Frontier’s ongoing network expansion, which has already seen the airline absorb several former Spirit Airlines routes earlier this year. Introductory fares are available for purchase until July 20, 2026, with travel valid through January 4, 2027, excluding major holiday blackout periods.

The new routes coincide with a broader product overhaul Frontier is calling “The New Frontier,” which includes UpFront Plus seating with extra legroom and a guaranteed empty middle seat, unlimited companion travel for top loyalty members, and the upcoming debut of First Class seating — an unusual move for an ultra-low-cost carrier. The Frontier Miles loyalty programme offers a base earning rate of 10 miles per dollar spent, with elite status achievable from 10,000 points.

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Maisha Swanson

Maisha leads the editorial direction at TravelWires, overseeing daily news coverage and long-form features. With a background in digital journalism, she focuses on maintaining high reporting standards while highlighting stories that shape the modern travel landscape.

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