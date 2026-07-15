Dublin Airport Operator Rejects Regulator’s Proposed Charge Reduction

Dublin Airport operator daa has pushed back against a draft regulatory decision that would reduce passenger charges at the airport, warning the cut could undermine ongoing investment in facilities and future capacity.

The Irish Aviation Authority’s (IAA) Draft Determination proposes a €1.54 reduction in the airport’s maximum passenger charge, which currently stands at €10.40 for 2026 — already among the lowest at comparable European capital city airports. daa says that figure is effectively lower in real terms than it was ten years ago once inflation is accounted for.

The operator argues the timing is particularly difficult, as Dublin Airport is in the middle of its largest annual investment programme since Terminal 2 opened, with almost €300 million being deployed this year. daa has proposed a modest increase in charges — not a reduction — to fund capacity expansion and maintain service standards as passenger numbers grow.

“The proposed €1.54 reduction in the airport charge may appear small, but it has significant implications for Dublin Airport’s ability to continue investing in better facilities and services for passengers and airlines,” said daa Deputy CEO Nick Cole. “We are concerned that this Draft Determination could make it harder to sustain that level of investment in the years ahead.”

daa notes that passenger satisfaction has reached record highs over the past two years, which it describes as the busiest in the airport’s history, and says it wants to build on that momentum for its 40-plus airline partners.

The operator will formally respond to the IAA ahead of the September 18 consultation deadline, before the regulator publishes its Final Decision later in 2026.