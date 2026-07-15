Eurowings Adds Prague to Rovaniemi Route for Winter 2026/27

Eurowings is adding Prague to its Rovaniemi winter network, launching weekly direct flights between the Czech capital and the Finnish Lapland city from December 20, 2026. The service will operate on Sundays using Airbus A320 aircraft until February 21, 2027.

The new route opens a direct connection from Central Europe’s largest aviation market to Rovaniemi, which has seen growing international tourism demand in recent years as its appeal as an Arctic winter destination continues to strengthen. Rovaniemi is known for its Northern Lights experiences, reindeer safaris, and proximity to Santa Claus Village.

Eurowings will this winter serve Rovaniemi from four German and Czech cities — Prague, Düsseldorf, Berlin, and Hamburg — expanding the Lapland routes offered by the Lufthansa Group carrier, which is currently marking its 100th anniversary.

“It’s great to see that Eurowings is also expanding its offering to Lapland from Prague,” said Petri Vuori, Senior Vice President for Route Development at Finavia. “The new flight connections play an important role in building smooth connections for tourists.”

Tickets are available at eurowings.com.