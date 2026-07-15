Alaska Airlines Adds Nonstop Hawaii Flights from Boise and Spokane

Alaska Airlines is launching nonstop seasonal service between Honolulu and two new markets — Boise, Idaho and Spokane, Washington — making it the only carrier to connect either city directly to Hawaii. Both routes begin in mid-December and are operated by Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The Boise–Honolulu service runs daily from December 17 through March 21, while Spokane–Honolulu operates weekly on Saturdays from December 19 through April 17. Both offer onward connections to Neighbor Island destinations, and both markets have shown particularly strong demand during winter and early spring.

Hawaiian Airlines is also adding three weekly flights between Honolulu and Las Vegas during peak holiday and spring break periods, increasing that route from three to four daily services. Combined with increased California flying, overall Hawaii seasonal capacity will grow 3% year-over-year and up to 6% during peak holiday windows.

The expansion comes alongside a network adjustment on the international side: Hawaiian Airlines will not resume its seasonal three-times-weekly Honolulu–Auckland service this November, citing high fuel costs, soft demand recovery in international Pacific markets, unfavorable exchange rates, and shifting global travel trends.

“We must carefully allocate our limited capacity to markets where demand is strongest,” said Andrew Stanbury, Regional Managing Director for the South Pacific. “New Zealand is deeply important to us as part of our Pacific island ‘ohana. However, these changes ensure we are well-positioned for the future.”

Hawaiian continues to operate international nonstop services from Honolulu to Tokyo, Osaka, Sydney, Tahiti, Pago Pago, and Rarotonga. Across Hawaii, Alaska and Hawaiian together offer more than 250 daily flights to, from, and within the islands.