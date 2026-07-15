Air China Launches London Gatwick to Chengdu Flights Three Times Weekly

Air China has launched a new seasonal service between London Gatwick and Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, with three weekly flights that began on July 12 and will run through the 2026 summer season.

The route operates from Gatwick’s North Terminal and makes Chengdu the third destination Air China serves from the airport, alongside its existing Beijing and Shanghai services. Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, is one of China’s largest cities and a major economic and cultural hub that also serves as a gateway to western China.

The launch comes shortly after Beijing Capital Airlines resumed its Qingdao route from Gatwick, and brings the airport’s total China capacity to 61 weekly flights to six Chinese destinations at summer peak, served by Air China, China Eastern, China Southern, and Beijing Capital Airlines.