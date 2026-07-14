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Flughafen Wien Group Stable in June as Malta and Kosice Offset Vienna Decline

Flughafen Wien Group Stable in June as Malta and Kosice Offset Vienna Decline
Jake Adams

Published by Jake Adams on in Business Results

The Flughafen Wien Group handled 4,039,311 passengers in June 2026, a marginal 0.2% increase year-on-year, with the group’s overall stability maintained by strong performances at Malta and Kosice offsetting a continued decline at Vienna Airport.

Vienna Airport recorded 2,832,434 passengers in June, down 5.9%, reflecting ongoing capacity reductions by low-cost carriers and the sustained impact of the Middle East crisis on flight schedules. Local passenger numbers fell 7.3% to 2,191,544, while transfer traffic bucked the trend with a 2.5% rise to 628,146. Cargo held up better, growing 5.0% to 27,058 tonnes. The seat load factor remained broadly stable at 80.7%.

By destination, Middle East traffic from Vienna fell 27.2% to 40,093 passengers, and Eastern Europe was down 17.2% to 224,480. On the positive side, the Far East grew 10.6% to 59,831 passengers and North America edged up 2.1% to 46,153.

Malta Airport delivered another standout month, with passenger numbers up 16.9% to 1,079,703 and flight movements growing 17.7%. Kosice Airport in Slovakia continued its exceptional run with a 28% surge to 127,174 passengers in June and a 43.5% rise year-to-date.

For the full first half of 2026, the group handled 19,975,392 passengers, up 1.9%, while Vienna’s H1 total fell 3.2% to 14,267,744 travelers. Vienna’s cargo volume was broadly flat, rising just 0.2% to 154,276 tonnes over the six months.

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Jake Adams

Jake covers the intersection of corporate travel and global markets. He analyzes industry data, airline developments, and hospitality trends to provide clear, factual reporting for business travelers and sector professionals.

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