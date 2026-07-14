Flughafen Wien Group Stable in June as Malta and Kosice Offset Vienna Decline

The Flughafen Wien Group handled 4,039,311 passengers in June 2026, a marginal 0.2% increase year-on-year, with the group’s overall stability maintained by strong performances at Malta and Kosice offsetting a continued decline at Vienna Airport.

Vienna Airport recorded 2,832,434 passengers in June, down 5.9%, reflecting ongoing capacity reductions by low-cost carriers and the sustained impact of the Middle East crisis on flight schedules. Local passenger numbers fell 7.3% to 2,191,544, while transfer traffic bucked the trend with a 2.5% rise to 628,146. Cargo held up better, growing 5.0% to 27,058 tonnes. The seat load factor remained broadly stable at 80.7%.

By destination, Middle East traffic from Vienna fell 27.2% to 40,093 passengers, and Eastern Europe was down 17.2% to 224,480. On the positive side, the Far East grew 10.6% to 59,831 passengers and North America edged up 2.1% to 46,153.

Malta Airport delivered another standout month, with passenger numbers up 16.9% to 1,079,703 and flight movements growing 17.7%. Kosice Airport in Slovakia continued its exceptional run with a 28% surge to 127,174 passengers in June and a 43.5% rise year-to-date.

For the full first half of 2026, the group handled 19,975,392 passengers, up 1.9%, while Vienna’s H1 total fell 3.2% to 14,267,744 travelers. Vienna’s cargo volume was broadly flat, rising just 0.2% to 154,276 tonnes over the six months.