Japan Airlines and Marriott Bonvoy Launch First-of-Its-Kind Status Matching Partnership

Japan Airlines and Marriott Bonvoy have announced a strategic loyalty partnership that introduces reciprocal elite status matching between JAL Mileage Bank and the Marriott hotel program — a first for both organizations in their respective markets.

The collaboration builds on an existing points conversion arrangement between the two programs, but goes significantly further by introducing automatic status recognition in both directions. JAL Mileage Bank members at Sapphire tier and above will receive equivalent Marriott Bonvoy Elite status automatically, while Basic and Crystal JMB members can qualify for Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status upon meeting stay requirements. Marriott Bonvoy Titanium and Ambassador members will receive Crystal status or above in JAL Mileage Bank.

In a notable addition, all Marriott Bonvoy members who link their accounts with JAL will receive FLY ON Points — JAL’s tier-qualifying currency — without needing to take a flight. The number of points credited depends on the member’s Marriott Bonvoy elite tier level, giving hotel loyalty members a direct path toward higher JAL status.

“By partnering with Marriott Bonvoy, we are extending the benefits of JAL beyond the skies, creating new opportunities for our members to enjoy greater travel experiences and progress more quickly through our membership tiers,” said Shingo Nishida, Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Mileage and Lifestyle Business at Japan Airlines.

The partnership gives JAL members access to benefits across Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of more than 10,000 properties worldwide, including room upgrades and late checkouts, while Marriott members gain a faster route into JAL’s frequent flyer ecosystem.