Catania Airport Resumes Normal Operations After Mount Etna Disruptions

Catania Fontanarossa Airport has returned to full operational status following significant flight disruptions caused by Mount Etna’s latest eruptive episode, which forced a complete closure of Sicily’s busiest aviation gateway during the first weekend of July.

Current Situation: Normal Operations Restored

Air travelers can breathe easy. As of July 11, 2026, Catania Airport is processing flights normally, with all airlines maintaining their scheduled operations for the month. The airport serves dozens of carriers connecting Sicily to destinations across Europe and beyond, including major operators such as Ryanair, easyJet, British Airways, Wizz Air, Lufthansa, KLM, ITA Airways, and Air France.

While Mount Etna continues its current eruptive phase with ash plumes still visible above the summit, favorable wind patterns have shifted volcanic emissions away from the airport’s flight corridors, allowing uninterrupted operations. Italy’s Civil Protection maintains a yellow volcanic alert level, the same precautionary status in place since June 26, when increased seismic tremors first signaled the volcano’s heightened activity.

Timeline of the July Disruptions

The morning of July 5th marked the beginning of a significant disruption. Mount Etna’s Voragine crater erupted forcefully, sending a column of ash an estimated 4,500 meters into the sky. The Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) in Italy quickly raised the alert to red for air traffic. This ash cloud was heading south, towards Catania and the nearby coast.

Airport officials first stopped all incoming flights. Then, as visibility worsened and the air quality declined, they suspended all outgoing flights as well. This closure lasted through July 6th. While the airport announced some restrictions would be lifted by 2 PM that day, flights remained suspended for longer than that.

With Catania’s airport shut down, Palermo Airport, situated on the other side of Sicily about 200 kilometers northwest, became the main point for diverted flights. On Sunday alone, the airport handled 33 extra flights that weren’t originally scheduled. The following day, Monday, another 17 flights were diverted there. Smaller airports in the region, such as Comiso and Trapani, also took in some of the overflow. Some long-haul flights that were headed to Catania were rerouted even further, to Rome and Vienna.

Operations Resume July 7

By Tuesday, July 7th, flight operations began again. This happened after VONA lowered the aviation alert from red to orange. The management at Catania Airport released a statement saying that flight operations were cleared to resume immediately, following the updated assessment of the volcanic activity.

This marked the end of a three-day suspension, which was the longest period Sicily’s airports had been closed due to volcanic activity in recent memory. Even though the disruption was lengthy, the airport had existing procedures in place for handling Etna’s frequent eruptions. These protocols allowed services to restart fairly quickly once the ash conditions improved.

Passenger Rights When Volcanoes Disrupt Flights

If your flights were canceled on July 5-6 due to volcanic ash, your airline should have provided you with hotel stays and meals, usually through vouchers. You also had the option to get a full refund if you decided not to travel at all.

But, according to air passenger rights rules in the EU and UK, volcanic eruptions are considered unusual events that airlines can’t control. This means airlines don’t have to pay the usual compensation of €250-€600 for these cancellations. So, while you were taken care of and helped with rebooking, you wouldn’t get extra money on top of that.

Mount Etna, Europe’s Busiest Volcano, Is Still Active

Mount Etna has been erupting since late December 2025, with the current activity happening at the Voragine crater. A recent study from the University of Lausanne suggests this volcano, which is about 500,000 years old, might have formed in a very unusual way. This could make it one of a kind among the world’s big volcanoes.

If you’re planning a trip to eastern Sicily, keep checking your flight status with your airline. Right now, the volcanic activity isn’t causing any problems for flights.

Image source: Catania Airport official website