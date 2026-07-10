JetBlue Launches Its Biggest-Ever Fort Lauderdale Schedule with Eight New Routes

JetBlue has launched eight new nonstop routes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and revealed six more on the way, operating its largest-ever schedule at the airport with more than 125 daily departures to over 55 destinations.

The new services launching this week connect Fort Lauderdale to Baltimore, Charlotte, Nashville, Detroit, Houston, Chicago, Cleveland, and Ponce in Puerto Rico. Additional routes still to come include Indianapolis, San Diego, Columbus in Ohio, and three international destinations — Barranquilla and Cali in Colombia, and Caracas, Venezuela.

The growth represents a more than 75% increase in daily departures from FLL compared to the same period last year, with 24 nonstop destinations added since December. JetBlue expects to reach approximately 150 daily flights from the airport by winter, further reinforcing its position as Fort Lauderdale’s leading carrier by both flights and nonstop destinations.

Among the upcoming additions, JetBlue’s premium Mint product will debut on the Fort Lauderdale–San Diego route from November 19 — the only lie-flat service between the two cities — with additional Mint flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco also planned for winter.

“Fort Lauderdale has always been part of JetBlue’s DNA and a cornerstone of our network,” said CEO Joanna Geraghty. “We’re building on our already strong foundation by adding more destinations, creating more connections and giving customers even more reasons to choose JetBlue.”

Alongside the operational expansion, the JetBlue Foundation awarded $130,000 in community grants across South Florida this year, supporting STEM education and youth development programmes at organisations including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County and the Adrienne Arsht Center Trust.