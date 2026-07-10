London Stansted Now Flies to 30 Italian Destinations This Summer

London Stansted has reached a new milestone in its Italian network, now offering direct flights to 30 destinations across Italy — more than any other country served from the airport — making it the UK’s leading gateway to Italy this summer.

The network stretches from Venice and Milan in the north to Sicily and Sardinia in the south, covering major cities including Rome Fiumicino and Ciampino, Naples, Florence, Bologna, and Turin alongside regional favorites such as Bari, Brindisi, Perugia, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Parma, Trieste, Verona, Salerno, Trapani, Lamezia Terme, Genoa, Pisa, Cagliari, Olbia, Palermo, Catania, Ancona, and Rimini.

The routes are operated by Ryanair, Jet2.com, and BA CityFlyer, giving passengers a range of fare levels and schedules across both traditional holiday destinations and regional cities that have grown in popularity with UK travelers.

“Whether passengers are looking for a short city break, relaxing beach holiday, a culinary adventure or are travelling to visit friends and family, London Stansted offers unrivalled access to every region of Italy,” said Simon Gorrighan, London Stansted’s Aviation Director. “The continued growth of our Italian network is testament to the strength of demand from our passengers and the confidence our airline partners have in the market.”

Passengers can also get a head start on the Italian experience before departure at Terracotta Italian Kitchen in the airport’s departure lounge.

London Stansted handles more than 30 million passengers annually, and Italy consistently ranks among its most popular international markets.