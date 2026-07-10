ITA Airways Brings Italian Regional Cuisine to Intercontinental Business Class

ITA Airways has updated its onboard dining on intercontinental flights for the summer, introducing a new Business Class menu built around Italy’s regional culinary traditions and adding gelato service in Premium Economy and Economy cabins.

The Business Class menu, available throughout summer on all intercontinental departures from Rome Fiumicino, takes passengers on a tour of Italian regions through their food. Starters include a Tuscan-inspired panzanella and an octopus and potato appetizer from the Campanian tradition. Pasta courses feature scrigni filled with burrata as a nod to Puglia, and fregola with pistachios, shrimp, and lemon drawing on Sardinian and Sicilian flavors. Main courses centre on two Roman classics — Saltimbocca alla Romana and cuttlefish with peas — while dessert brings a ricotta and sour cherry combination rooted in the flavors of Lazio.

The wine selection has been elevated with the addition of Bellavista Alma Assemblage Franciacorta, and bread service will now permanently include I&P extra virgin Grand Cru Monte Freddo Caninese olive oil, following a well-received trial last year.

In Premium Economy and Economy, the headline addition is gelato, introduced as part of the meal service on all intercontinental routes from Rome Fiumicino this summer.

“Through these enhancements, ITA Airways continues to invest in elevating the onboard experience, promoting the excellence of Italian food and wine,” the airline said, framing the dining upgrades as part of its broader ambition to give passengers a taste of Italy from the moment they board.

The culinary refresh coincides with a period of network expansion for ITA Airways, which now serves 72 destinations across domestic, international, and intercontinental markets, including the new nonstop Rome–Houston service recently increased to five weekly flights.