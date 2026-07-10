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easyJet’s Fear of Flying Course Reaches 15,000 Participants

easyJet’s Fear of Flying Course Reaches 15,000 Participants
Maisha Swanson

Published by Maisha Swanson on in Airlines & Airports, Society

easyJet’s Fearless Flyer programme has reached a landmark 15,000 participants since launching in 2012, with the airline now putting 11 new courses on sale across the UK for autumn and winter 2026/27.

The programme, which combines psychology techniques with aviation expertise, claims a success rate of over 95% and remains one of the most affordable fear of flying courses in the UK, starting from £89 for the online-only option. For those who want the full experience, courses include a virtual ground session with an easyJet captain explaining unfamiliar sounds and sensations, a pre-flight online Zoom session with a Q&A, and a live experience flight of up to one hour with real-time commentary from the Fearless Flyer team.

New courses will run at London Gatwick, Manchester, Edinburgh, Jersey, Birmingham, Bristol, London Luton, Belfast, and Newcastle — the latter returning to the programme for the first time since 2019. Jersey is also back following a successful run earlier this year.

The 15,000th participant, Hannah Keating, attended her course at London Southend Airport. “For 12 years I made every excuse to stop myself being put in a situation of being on a plane,” she said. “After completing the modules and the experience flight, I feel incredibly proud of myself and empowered to keep flying.”

“Reaching 15,000 Fearless Flyer participants is an incredible milestone,” said Mark Wein, easyJet’s Fearless Flyer Course Director, who himself overcame a fear of flying before joining the programme.

With an estimated one in six people considered nervous flyers, the course targets a significant portion of the traveling public who might otherwise avoid air travel entirely.

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Maisha Swanson

Maisha leads the editorial direction at TravelWires, overseeing daily news coverage and long-form features. With a background in digital journalism, she focuses on maintaining high reporting standards while highlighting stories that shape the modern travel landscape.

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