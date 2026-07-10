Eurowings Launches Berlin to Kavala Flights for Summer 2026

Eurowings has launched a new summer route between Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) and Kavala, a coastal city in northern Greece, operating twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays during July and August with a flight time of two hours and 30 minutes.

Kavala sits on the Gulf of Thasos and offers a quieter alternative to Greece’s better-known resort destinations. The city blends ancient Greek ruins with Ottoman-era architecture, a lively fishing harbour, sandy beaches, and easy access to traditional villages in the surrounding hills. For travelers looking to experience Greek island proximity without the crowds, Kavala also serves as a jumping-off point for the island of Thasos, a short ferry ride away.

The new route expands Eurowings’ summer offering from BER and adds northern Greece to the range of direct holiday connections available from the German capital region.