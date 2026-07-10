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Eurowings Launches Berlin to Kavala Flights for Summer 2026

Eurowings Launches Berlin to Kavala Flights for Summer 2026
Dell Galen

Published by Dell Galen on in Airlines & Airports, Destinations & Tourism

Eurowings has launched a new summer route between Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) and Kavala, a coastal city in northern Greece, operating twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays during July and August with a flight time of two hours and 30 minutes.

Kavala sits on the Gulf of Thasos and offers a quieter alternative to Greece’s better-known resort destinations. The city blends ancient Greek ruins with Ottoman-era architecture, a lively fishing harbour, sandy beaches, and easy access to traditional villages in the surrounding hills. For travelers looking to experience Greek island proximity without the crowds, Kavala also serves as a jumping-off point for the island of Thasos, a short ferry ride away.

The new route expands Eurowings’ summer offering from BER and adds northern Greece to the range of direct holiday connections available from the German capital region.

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Dell Galen

Dell produces comprehensive news content and feature stories for TravelWires. His focus lies in tracking emerging travel trends and destination developments, translating complex industry updates into accessible news for a broad audience.

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