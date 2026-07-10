Iberia Opens Its Experiential Space in Madrid for a Fifth Year

Espacio Iberia is returning to Madrid for its fifth consecutive year, transforming the Official College of Architects of Madrid (COAM) at 63 Hortaleza Street into a month-long experiential hub where visitors can explore the airline’s latest products and innovations without boarding a flight.

Running from September 2 to 27, the 1,100-square-meter space will this year feature a recreation of the new Iberia Emerald Lounge — set to open at Terminal 4 of Madrid-Barajas Airport in the coming weeks — giving eligible premium passengers and curious visitors an early look at the space designed for Iberia’s top-tier loyalty members.

A returning highlight is the A350 cabin experience, where visitors can sit in Iberia’s latest-generation Business, Premium Economy, and Economy seats and sample the onboard menus from each cabin free of charge, available by prior reservation. The flight simulator also returns, letting visitors attempt take-offs and landings at Iberia destinations under the guidance of a professional instructor.

New for this year is a listening corner dedicated to Otto’s Cube, Iberia’s immersive podcast aimed at helping people overcome their fear of flying, where visitors can put on headphones and work through the audio experience at their own pace. AI-powered interactive experiences will let visitors explore new destinations or take a personalised quiz to find their ideal next trip.

The programme is rounded out by wine and beer tastings, showcooking sessions led by expert chefs, destination-inspired culinary experiences, concerts, talks, and workshops through Iberia’s Talent on Board initiative. A merchandise shop and ticket sales point will also be on-site.

Espacio Iberia is open daily from 11:00 to 20:00 and is fully accessible with step-free access and adapted parking.