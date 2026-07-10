Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines Top US On-Time Rankings for First Half of 2026

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have finished first among US carriers in on-time performance for the first half of 2026, according to new data from aviation analytics firm Cirium, with the result capping a Fourth of July travel period that set new company records.
Over the July 2–6 holiday window, Alaska and Hawaiian combined achieved a 99.37% flight completion rate, the best among US carriers. On July 2 alone, Alaska Airlines operated an entire day without a single cancellation. Three of the ten busiest flying days in the combined company’s history fell within the holiday period — July 6, July 2, and July 5 in that order.
The Cirium rankings cover Alaska Air Group as a whole, which includes Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and regional carrier Horizon Air. The first half of 2026 presented significant challenges across the industry, including winter weather disruption, a busy spring break season, and the ramp-up of summer peak travel.
“Reliability is a form of respect and operational excellence is an act of care,” said Jason Berry, Chief Operating Officer of Alaska Airlines. “Our teams know every flight carries someone’s important moment. This recognition belongs to the thousands of employees across Alaska and Hawaiian who show up every day focused on safety and care for our guests.”