Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines Top US On-Time Rankings for First Half of 2026

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have finished first among US carriers in on-time performance for the first half of 2026, according to new data from aviation analytics firm Cirium, with the result capping a Fourth of July travel period that set new company records.

Over the July 2–6 holiday window, Alaska and Hawaiian combined achieved a 99.37% flight completion rate, the best among US carriers. On July 2 alone, Alaska Airlines operated an entire day without a single cancellation. Three of the ten busiest flying days in the combined company’s history fell within the holiday period — July 6, July 2, and July 5 in that order.

The Cirium rankings cover Alaska Air Group as a whole, which includes Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and regional carrier Horizon Air. The first half of 2026 presented significant challenges across the industry, including winter weather disruption, a busy spring break season, and the ramp-up of summer peak travel.