Schiphol to Bring Passenger Mobility Assistance In-House by 2028

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport has decided to take direct control of assistance services for passengers with reduced mobility (PRM), ending a 22-year arrangement with Axxicom Airport Caddy and bringing the service in-house by early 2028.

Currently around 1,000 Axxicom Airport Caddy workers assist approximately 750,000 passengers annually at Schiphol, helping them navigate the airport and reach their flights. The service has been handled by Axxicom, part of Facilicom Groep, since 2003. Until the transition is complete, the service will continue as normal under the existing arrangement.

Schiphol says the decision is driven by the growing importance of PRM services and the expectation of significant further demand growth in coming years, which the airport wants to manage directly to ensure continuity and quality.

“We expect significant further growth in the numbers of passengers requiring such assistance in the coming years. That is why we have decided to take on this responsibility ourselves, making it part of our daily practice,” said Patricia Vitalis, Chief Operating Officer at Royal Schiphol Group.

All approximately 1,000 Axxicom Airport Caddy employees are guaranteed a job as part of the transition agreement between Schiphol and Facilicom Groep. The two organisations will work with trade unions on the handover, and workers will receive regular updates throughout the process. Earlier this year, trade union FNV submitted a petition calling for exactly this kind of in-house contracting — Schiphol says it took all viewpoints into account in reaching its decision.