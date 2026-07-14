Wizz Air Adds Berlin to Vilnius Route for Winter 2026/27

Wizz Air is adding Vilnius to its Berlin Brandenburg Airport network from October 26, 2026, with three weekly flights to the Lithuanian capital on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays as part of its winter 2026/27 timetable.

Vilnius, whose historic old town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has grown in profile as both a cultural destination and an emerging technology and business hub in the Baltic region. The new route gives Berlin travelers a direct link to one of Eastern Europe’s most architecturally rich capital cities, known for its medieval alleyways, Baroque churches, and increasingly vibrant startup scene.

The Vilnius launch adds to a wave of Wizz Air expansion at BER this year. New summer routes to Bratislava, Tuzla, Cluj-Napoca, and Timișoara are already operating, and Sofia will be added from September 20 with four weekly flights. Frequencies have also been increased on a number of existing routes, consolidating the airline’s position as one of the fastest-growing carriers at the airport.