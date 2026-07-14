London Gatwick Gears Up for Biggest-Ever Summer with 63 Airlines and 230+ Destinations

London Gatwick is preparing for its most connected summer on record, with 63 airline partners — more than ever before — offering flights to over 230 destinations, including 11 new routes and eight new airline partners launched so far in 2026. Air Zimbabwe is also set to join the network with a new direct service to Harare in the coming weeks.

The busiest days of the season are expected to fall on the first three Sundays of August, with around 900 flights scheduled on peak dates. Popular short-haul destinations include Barcelona, Faro, and Dublin, while long-haul favorites include Shanghai, Orlando, and Cancun.

Passengers this summer will also be among the first in the UK to experience robot car parking, following a new partnership with Stanley Robotics. The fully autonomous service allows drivers to pull into a dedicated cabin and leave the rest to robots, with no human parking attendant involved.

Inside the airport, both terminals have seen recently refurbished departure areas with upgraded seating, additional charging points, and improved accessibility. New retail additions include Discover London stores stocked with regional British produce in both terminals, GAIL’s first-ever airport bakery, and Venchi — the Italian chocolatier and gelato brand — opening its first UK airport location at Gatwick.

On the security side, CT scanners are in use, meaning liquids up to 2 litres and electronics can stay in cabin bags. Families returning to the UK should also note updated eGate rules allowing children aged eight and over, meeting the 3ft 11in height requirement, to use automated passport gates when traveling with an adult.