Dubai Airports Announces Senior Leadership Appointments Ahead of DXB and DWC Growth

Dubai Airports has announced three senior leadership appointments aimed at strengthening its operational and technology capabilities as it prepares for the next phase of growth at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

The changes include two internal promotions within airport operations and a new senior appointment focused on technology and cybersecurity.

Kan Ni has been promoted from Vice President of the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) to Senior Vice President, Airport Operations.

Khalid Ishaq moves from Head of AOCC Integration to Vice President, AOCC, while Ahmad Al Bastaki joins Dubai Airports as Vice President, Technology Operations and Cybersecurity within the organisation’s Business Technology division.

“Our ability to deliver safely, efficiently and at scale depends on the strength of our people, the resilience of our systems and the way we work together as one airport community,” said Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports. “These appointments reinforce the leadership capability we need for the future, combining specialist technology expertise, deep operational experience and strong Emirati talent in areas that are increasingly central to airport performance and resilience.”

Strengthening Operations at Dubai International

The promotions of Kan Ni and Khalid Ishaq strengthen the leadership of Dubai Airports’ Airport Operations Control Centre, which serves as the real-time coordination hub for operations at DXB.

The AOCC helps coordinate the daily movement of approximately 200,000 passengers through Dubai International, bringing together operational information and stakeholders to support real-time decision-making.

Kan Ni has played a key role in developing the centre’s data-led approach to airport operations. He also led teams during recent regional airspace constraints, coordinating with aviation partners as operating conditions changed.

Khalid Ishaq has worked at Dubai Airports since 2005 and has accumulated more than two decades of experience across the organisation’s operational systems.

His promotion also forms part of Dubai Airports’ focus on developing Emirati leadership. According to the airport operator, Emiratis currently represent 75% of its management team.

New Technology and Cybersecurity Leadership

Ahmad Al Bastaki will take responsibility for technology operations and cybersecurity, including cybersecurity strategy, service management and infrastructure operations.

The appointment comes as technology systems and digital infrastructure play an increasingly important role in airport operations, from passenger processing and baggage handling to security and real-time operational coordination.

Strengthening technology resilience will be particularly important as Dubai prepares for significant long-term aviation growth.

Dubai Airports is continuing to develop DXB while preparing for the future expansion of operations at DWC, which is planned to become a major global aviation hub as Dubai increases its airport capacity.

The latest leadership appointments support the airport operator’s broader priorities across operational performance, passenger experience, digital transformation, cybersecurity and future capacity.