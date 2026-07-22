Hawaiian Airlines to Replace Boeing 717 Fleet with 737-800s for Inter-Island Flights

Alaska Airlines has announced plans to introduce Hawaiian Airlines-branded Boeing 737-800 aircraft on inter-island routes in Hawai‘i, replacing the Boeing 717 fleet currently used for Neighbor Island services.

The new fleet will be based at Honolulu International Airport and, once the integration of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines is completed, is expected to be operated by Honolulu-based pilots and flight attendants.

The move represents a significant fleet change for Hawaiian Airlines’ high-frequency inter-island network, where Boeing 717 aircraft have long played a central role in connecting communities across Hawai‘i.

According to Alaska Airlines, the 737-800 was selected for its ability to handle the demanding operating conditions associated with inter-island flying, including short flight sectors, multiple daily cycles and prolonged exposure to a salt-air environment.

More Capacity and Premium Seats

The introduction of the Boeing 737-800 will also significantly change the onboard experience offered on Hawaiian Airlines’ inter-island flights.

The aircraft will feature twice as many First Class seats as the current offering, along with more than 30 Premium Class seats. The increased premium capacity will provide additional upgrade opportunities for Huaka‘i by Hawaiian and Atmos Rewards members.

Passengers will also have access to fast, free Starlink Wi-Fi on all flights.

Other cabin features will include reclining leather Recaro seats, 110V power outlets, USB charging ports and seatback device holders at every seat.

The larger aircraft will also provide additional cargo capacity, including more space for surfboards and other baggage.

“Neighbor Island service is part of the fabric of life in Hawai‘i, and we know how deeply our guests, employees and communities care about its future,” said Diana Birkett Rakow, CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. “This decision reflects our commitment to invest in Hawai‘i for the long term, to strengthen Hawaiian Airlines and to honor the local expertise, culture and care that have made Hawaiian the airline of Hawai‘i for nearly a century.”

Boeing 737-800 Selected for High-Frequency Operations

Inter-island aviation in Hawai‘i presents a distinctive operational environment, with aircraft completing numerous short flights every day.

Alaska Airlines said the Boeing 737-800’s established airframe and engine platform make it suitable for the high number of flight cycles required by Hawaiian’s Neighbor Island schedule.

The additional capacity of the aircraft is also expected to help Hawaiian Airlines meet passenger demand while maintaining frequent departures throughout the day.

“The 737-800 gives us a proven, capable platform for the next chapter of Neighbor Island flying,” said Jim Landers, Head of Hawai‘i Operations for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. “It is well suited to the operational needs of the Islands and gives our teams a clear path to transition from the 717s while continuing to deliver the reliable service our guests expect.”

The fleet transition forms part of broader investments following Alaska Air Group’s acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, spanning aircraft, airport facilities, technology, loyalty and the passenger experience.