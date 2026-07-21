Air Canada’s A321 XLR Makes First-Ever Long-Haul Landing in Germany at Berlin

Air Canada has made aviation history at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER), with its Airbus A321 XLR landing from Montréal on Sunday July 19 for the first time — the inaugural deployment of the new long-haul narrowbody aircraft type on a scheduled service to Germany.

The A321 XLR’s arrival at BER illustrates how the aircraft’s extended range allows airlines to operate point-to-point transatlantic routes to destinations that would traditionally require a hub connection. The flight time from Berlin to Montréal is 8 hours and 40 minutes, with the return taking around an hour less.

This summer the route operates until September 6, with flights running Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday from BER departing at 11:50, arriving in Montréal at 14:30. Return services depart Montréal Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 20:30, arriving in Berlin at 10:15 the following morning. Summer 2027 flights are already on sale, with Air Canada planning to extend the season to run from early June through mid-October at up to four weekly frequencies.

The aircraft accommodates 182 passengers across two cabins. The 14 Signature Class business seats convert to flat beds and offer direct aisle access for every passenger alongside enhanced privacy. The 168 Economy seats are arranged in a traditional layout. All passengers benefit from power sockets at every seat, high-speed Wi-Fi, modern inflight entertainment with larger screens, and Bluetooth connectivity for personal headphones.

The A321 XLR also offers a significantly improved environmental footprint compared to older models, with lower fuel consumption, reduced CO₂ emissions, and quieter operations.