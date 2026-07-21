Cardiff’s Canton Depot Gets £12 Million Bogie Drop to Speed Up Train Maintenance

Transport for Wales has installed a new £12 million bogie drop facility at Canton rail depot in Cardiff, enabling engineers to remove, repair, and replace wheel and underframe equipment beneath train carriages more quickly and safely than before.

Previously, trains requiring this type of specialist maintenance had to be sent to facilities elsewhere on the network, adding time out of service. With the new infrastructure in place, the work can be done on site at Canton, getting trains back into passenger service faster and reducing reliance on external maintenance capacity.

The facility was funded by the Welsh Government and is particularly significant given Canton depot’s role in maintaining trains serving communities across south Wales. It will be especially valuable during autumn, when leaf fall and adverse weather typically increase the demand for rapid maintenance turnarounds.