Cardiff’s Canton Depot Gets £12 Million Bogie Drop to Speed Up Train Maintenance

Transport for Wales has installed a new £12 million bogie drop facility at Canton rail depot in Cardiff, enabling engineers to remove, repair, and replace wheel and underframe equipment beneath train carriages more quickly and safely than before.
Previously, trains requiring this type of specialist maintenance had to be sent to facilities elsewhere on the network, adding time out of service. With the new infrastructure in place, the work can be done on site at Canton, getting trains back into passenger service faster and reducing reliance on external maintenance capacity.
The facility was funded by the Welsh Government and is particularly significant given Canton depot’s role in maintaining trains serving communities across south Wales. It will be especially valuable during autumn, when leaf fall and adverse weather typically increase the demand for rapid maintenance turnarounds.
The announcement was made by Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper during a visit to the depot. “By maintaining more of our fleet locally and efficiently, we can get trains back into service faster and continue to improve reliability and punctuality for passengers across the region,” he said.
Dan Tipper, Chief Infrastructure Officer at Transport for Wales, described the bogie drop as a landmark investment. “By bringing this specialist maintenance capability in-house, we can significantly speed up repair times, improve daily reliability, and ensure we keep more trains running for our customers and the communities we serve.”