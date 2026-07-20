Regent Seven Seas Cruises Marks 35 Years with Anniversary Sailings and Up to 35% Off

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is marking 35 years of ultra-luxury cruising with a curated collection of anniversary sailings launching in 2027, spanning six ships including the newly debuting Seven Seas Prestige, the line’s first new ship class in a decade.

Guests who book by August 31, 2026 can save up to 35% on 35 selected voyages and receive a complimentary $350 shipboard credit per suite, redeemable toward spa treatments or shore excursions. The sailings range from 7 to 24 nights and visit destinations across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Asia, North America, and beyond.

Highlight voyages include a 12-night Sapphire Sojourn from Los Angeles to Panama City aboard Seven Seas Prestige, a Panama Canal transit on Seven Seas Splendor from Miami to San Francisco, a fall foliage itinerary up the US East Coast to Canada on Seven Seas Grandeur, and an 11-night Enduring Iberia sailing from Lisbon to Barcelona on Seven Seas Mariner.

“We are incredibly proud to be celebrating 35 years of setting the standard for ultra-luxury travel,” said Wesley D’Silva, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “This latest anniversary is the perfect time to reflect, as we look forward to a new era with Seven Seas Prestige.”

Regent was founded in 1992 and has since introduced several industry milestones, including the first all-suite, all-balcony ship in 2001 and the Explorer Class vessels launched in 2016, 2020, and 2023. With four Prestige Class ships on order for delivery between 2026 and 2036, the line is investing heavily in what comes next alongside the anniversary celebrations.