Air India Overhauls Mobile App with In-House Booking Engine and Disruption Support

Air India has rolled out a significant set of new capabilities to its mobile app, built entirely by its in-house digital teams, turning it into a single platform covering booking, payments, airport services, disruption support, baggage tracking, and loyalty management.

The headline additions include a new in-house booking engine with a faster, more intuitive interface for searching flights and adding ancillaries, an in-house payment orchestration platform designed to simplify checkout and enable tailored offers, and a disruption assistance feature that proactively surfaces hotel and transportation options directly from the home screen when a passenger’s journey is affected.

These join a set of significantly enhanced existing features. The flight status tool — used over 1.4 million times a month — now includes information about the incoming aircraft operating a flight. The My Trips section has been upgraded as a self-service hub for seat management, booking modifications, and meal selection. The app’s baggage tracking feature, used over 200,000 times monthly, supports tracking across codeshare and interline journeys and can locate delayed bags via Apple AirTag and Google-compatible trackers.

Air India’s AI.g virtual assistant, described as the first generative AI-powered assistant in the global airline industry, has now answered 26 million customer queries. An EZ Booking feature can generate a full travel itinerary from a few words of input.

Offline access is available for key features including My Trips, Flight Status, and Baggage Tracking — a useful capability in low-connectivity environments.

“Every capability we build starts with understanding our guests’ needs with empathy and reducing the stress often associated with travel,” said Dr. Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Air India.

The app currently holds a 4.8-star rating on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in India, has been downloaded nearly 17 million times globally, serves over 100,000 daily users, and has achieved a Net Promoter Score of +61.