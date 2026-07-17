Korean Air Showcases AI Pilot, Drone Inspection and UAM Traffic Tech at Incheon Expo

Korean Air is exhibiting a suite of next-generation aerospace technologies at the Korea Drone & UAM Expo 2026 in Incheon, running July 15–17 at Songdo Convensia, with displays covering urban air mobility, autonomous flight, and AI-driven aircraft maintenance.

The centrepiece of the airline’s exhibition is ACROSS (Air Control and Routing Orchestrated Skyway System), its proprietary urban air mobility traffic management platform. ACROSS monitors UAM aircraft in real time and generates optimized routing to prevent collisions, having already demonstrated its capabilities through Phases 1 and 2 of the Korean government’s K-UAM Grand Challenge. A joint booth shared by the K-UAM consortium — which includes Korean Air, Incheon International Airport Corporation, KT, and Hyundai E&C — showcases detailed system modules alongside the main display.

In the autonomous piloting zone, Korean Air is presenting “AI Pilot,” an AI-powered flight concept for future combat systems, alongside its growing UAV portfolio. Exhibits include stealth UAVs and a test airframe developed in collaboration with US defense technology firm Anduril Industries, as the airline pushes toward fully autonomous unmanned combat systems.

The Digital MRO zone demonstrates an AI-powered aircraft inspection system that uses collaborative drones and ground rovers to scan aircraft exteriors in high resolution. The imagery is streamed in real time to the cloud, where

AI analyzes it to detect defects as small as 1 millimeter — cutting exterior inspection time from 10 hours to just one hour. The system is nearing commercialization.

The exhibition space also features an LED air traffic control tower running live traffic management simulations alongside robotic equipment, giving visitors a hands-on sense of how these technologies interact.